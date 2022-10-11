Yet another streamer is fed up with Twitch as Partner contract comes to an end

“They can f**k you in the street on the grounds that ‘that’s just how we do things.’”

Comedian and streamer Will Neff has joined a growing mass of creators to show disapproval for the increasingly cold way Twitch seems to be treating creators.

During his stream yesterday evening, the man known for his collaborative work with creators like HasanAbi and AustinShow expressed frustration with the platform that he believes is starting to lose its identity.

“I can’t come to Twitch’s defense anymore,” he said. “Your whole identity is that you’re the creator-first platform. You’re not anymore. You’re not … YouTube is killing you, absolutely shitting on you. If there’s any reason that we haven’t left, it’s that our audience is here.”

Neff conceded that he believes many of the platform’s employees are gifted, but the company’s organization and bureaucratic nature gets in the way. The problem was no more evident to him than when it came time for him to prepare for contract negotiations this year.

Saying that he reached out to the platform asking about his contract renewal, Neff has become increasingly frustrated with the platform seeming to delay his contract talks. According to Neff, Twitch told him that it needed a 90-day notice before negotiating his new contract, despite failing to respond to his initial request for a full month.

“You just spent 30 days waiting to tell me when my contract is up,” he said. “Why the fuck do you need 90 days to renegotiate my contract? You need a quarter of a fucking year heads up? Fuck you. They know why they do it. They do it to fuck you over.”

Neff isn’t the first person to get less-than-welcoming treatment when it came to renegotiating his contract with the platform. MoonMoon last month described his recent contract talks by saying the platform is run by “lizard snake people” because of how impersonal his negotiation went.

With many people expressing how upset they are with the platform, Neff said he didn’t want to pile on, but the poor communication surrounding his contract renewal left him feeling like he had no choice.

“For all of us, if you fuck with us enough, it’s going to be ‘fuck you pay me,’” he said.