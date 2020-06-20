XQc on The Last Of Us Part II: “It felt uneventful, inconclusive and hollow”

XQc has shared his criticism of the recently released game The Last Of Us Part II.

In a post, the Canadian streamer called for people to stop defending the game, stating that it felt “uneventful, inconclusive and hollow.”

ALL OF YOU OVER-ANALYZING PSEUDOINTELLECTUALS NEED TO STOP TRYING TO JUSTIFY AND DEFEND THE LAST OF US 2 ENDING. IT FELT UNEVENTFUL, INCONCLUSIVE AND HOLLOW. THE GAME IS GOOD BUT THE KEY MOMENTS WE'RE BAD, JUST FACE IT. — xQc (@xQc) June 20, 2020

The game faced heavy criticism before its release as leakers were able to get information revealing many of the game’s twists and story elements. Fans of the first title in the series felt betrayed by some of the choices the developers decided for returning characters in the game.

After the information was shared online fans of the first game were vocal about their disappointment many saying they were not interested in playing the sequel.

Since its release, the game has received mostly positive feedback from critics with a 95 percent rating on Metacritic, 5/5 on TechRadar, and 5/5 on GamesRadar. The user feedback has not been near as positive with the game receiving over 8,000 negative reviews on Metacritic.

XQc himself has himself faced criticism for streaming the game. Speaking on his stream Summit1G shared why he chose not to stream the game on the day of its release, taking aim at other popular streamers who chose to do so.

“How long as a top streamer on Twitch do you need to get onto a single-player game fucking first dude? Chill out, relax, drink some coffee. Maybe you can watch someone else for like a split second play it, then fucking hop on. It’s a single-player game.” Summit said.

While he was streaming, xQc was one of the most viewed channels playing the game.