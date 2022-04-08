xQc was the most-watched streamer on Twitch in March with over 18 million hours

One of the biggest personalities on Twitch, xQc, claimed the crown of the most-watched streamer on the platform in March, according to stats site Sully Gnome. The Canadian was watched for 18,077,641 hours in total.

The 26-year-old came out on top in March, despite only streaming for 279 hours. The four streamers that follow him from places second to fifth on the list streamed more hours by a considerable amount.

Second on the list for the most hours watched in March was Gaules, a Brazilian streaming superstar who garnered 14,689,108 hours watched. He made a name for himself by co-streaming CS:GO matches of Brazilian teams.

But Gaules isn’t the only non-English speaking persona that found himself in the top 10. Ibai, a Spanish personality and founder of esports organization KOI, ended in sixth place with 9,620,679 hours. Asmongold, another popular persona known for World of Warcraft and other MMO games, finished seventh. In March, he praised non-English broadcasters,, including Ibai, on the platform.

The Race to the World First in the WoW’s latest raids, Sepulcher of the First Ones, didn’t go unnoticed either. The Echo Esports channel, one of the two major guilds involved in the race, finished as the fifth most-watched channel with 9,651,722 hours watched in March. Liquid’s Maximum, the leader of Echo’s main rivals, Team Liquid, came eighth overall with 8,640,975 hours watched.