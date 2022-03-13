Asmongold says Twitch viewers ‘living in a bubble,’ praises Ibai for having ‘more growth than Ludwig and xQc’

Asmongold lauded Spanish streamer Ibai’s significant influence on Twitch after the streamer walked out of last night’s 2022 Streamer Awards without a win. According to Asmongold, Ibai’s impact and influence aren’t felt as strongly because they are “in another culture.”

“Whenever anybody says ‘who?’ to Ibai, please recognize that you are living in a bubble,” Asmongold said in a broadcast shortly after the Streamer Awards. “Please recognize that you are spending too much time on [the LivestreamFails subreddit] and need to actually look at what his numbers are.” Asmongold also said the only reason fans don’t notice Ibai’s impact as heavily is “because it’s not in English.”

“In my opinion, Ibai has had more growth than Ludwig and xQc, but nobody sees this because it’s in another culture,” Asmongold said, calling the streamer “so fucking massive.”

“He collaborated with Messi, he’s putting on TV-quality shows regularly on Twitch, his production quality is next fucking level, and he was able to create a network of content creators for the Spanish-speaking audience that people really know and love,” Asmongold said.

Ibai has hosted major broadcasted events such as the Balloon World Cup and Disaster Chef. The Spanish mogul also bought into the Spanish ERL in League of Legends esports, purchasing KOI alongside famous footballer Gerard Piqué and putting on one of the largest esports events of 2022 thus far in the team’s exhibition match versus Karmine Corp. While Ibai was nominated in the League of Their Own and Best Livestreamed Event categories in the 2022 Streamer Awards, the Spanish streamer ultimately walked away without a win.

Spanish-speaking streamers have seen near exponential growth in the past year. Creators such as Ibai, TheGrefg, AuronPlay, and more have all firmly cemented their places at the top of Twitch. While they may not all have been recognized at the Streamer Awards or generally among English-speaking viewers, their impact is clear on Spanish-speaking communities.