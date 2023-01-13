XQc loses all composure after Twitch chat roasts him for ‘accidentally’ liking spicy TikTok

Do you think about WHAT all day long?

Another day means another hilarious xQc clip for Twitch fans to share with each other, but this one’s a bit spicier than usual, even for the king juicer.

XQc was browsing TikToks and reacting to them, as he often does during his “React Andy” segments of his streams, when he suddenly found himself being posed a very interesting and quite personal question from a new video.

“Do you think about cock all day long?” said a buxom, tattooed redhead in a TikTok that appears to be an ad for something called Rooster Fighter. She’s even wearing a cute chicken hat.

In his panic, xQc double-clicked the video and liked it as he tried to switch tabs, forcing a big red heart to appear on-screen. The French Canadian immediately went into defensive mode, claiming he didn’t mean to like the video.

“Okay, okay, I promise,” he said. ” I promise. I did not, okay, okay, in my defense, though, I did not mean to like it. What the fuck? Bro, you know for a fact I was literally trying to slide it to the other side.”

As is usually the case during an xQc stream, the chat window immediately filled up with OMEGALUL emotes as his chat roasted him for liking the inappropriate content that could potentially lead to some kind of repercussions. Friend and fellow streamer JesseSMFI, in the call with xQc, did not help matters by laughing hysterically either.

It’s okay, Felix, do not fret. Everyone’s For You page on TikTok is specifically tailored for them and their likes, so you’ll probably be finding more similar “rooster-themed” videos shortly.