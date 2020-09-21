XQC hilariously identifies the imposter in Among Us

Among Us is a game that requires players to be extremely observant as they either try to eliminate the crew without getting caught or use their deduction skills to correctly identify the imposters before it’s too late.

Sometimes one small oversight can see an imposter give themselves away and this is exactly what happened to Deansocool during a recent stream. As the imposter Dean thought he had a perfect route to take out a crewmate on cams before being seen, however, what he did not account for was the glass window that would be used for XQC to correctly identify him as the imposter.

XQC did not just identify Dean thought, the streamer made a point of putting together a creative science-based quiz that would help the team understand who the imposter was in a hilarious way.

After Dean had taken out the crewmate on cameras, XQC was able to quickly identify the body as he had seen the player their previously and noticed both the cameras go out and Dean leaving the security area through the glass window into Electrical.

As you can see from Dean’s reaction, he immediately knew he was not going to get away with it as XQC continued to explain what had occurred to their fellow crewmates.

XQC has been extremely active playing Among Us since the games recent spike in popularity, often putting on eight hour plus streams of the game producing some of the most popular clips for a multitude of reasons.