XQc goes to a skate park and it ends exactly how you’d expect

Felix “xQc” Lengyel may be a talented gamer, but he’s not as skillful out in the skate park.

XQc is one of the biggest streamers in the world. Known for his controversial (and loud) opinions as well as his talented gaming, xQc has amassed 11.5 million followers on Twitch. The trendsetting streamer is largely seen in front of a monitor, but the hermit decided to do some rare physical activity.

In a recent stream, xQc decided to “touch grass” by heading to Venice Beach. This area is known not only for the beach, but for the extremely active culture surrounding it. This includes body builders, breakdancers, and skateboarders. xQc described the broadcast as an “IRL skate stream.” XQc has shown off his skating on stream in the past, demonstrating ollies and even a 360 flip on his skateboard in his stream room. Going to an actual skate park is a little different, however.

The Juicer got to the skate park in the early evening. At first, xQc tried out a few simple tricks while skating around but he was getting too confident in his abilities as the stream went on.

During the end of his skate session, xQc ended up wiping out. His friends could be heard cringing behind the camera.

“You good?” one asked as xQc laid on his back.

As the chat chanted “dead” and “monkaW,” the popular streamer finally stood up. He was luckily okay after taking a fall. He gave two thumbs and up and shouted “I’m good.”

Despite his spill, xQc had a fun time walking around Santa Monica after the initial skating stream. He and his friends took to the streets of downtown Santa Monica to scooter around on the sidewalks. They also grabbed some food while on the Santa Monica Pier. XQc did complain about the “LA prices” however.

“Eight dollars for a burger, bro? This burger better solve all my problems,” xQc said.

He then headed to Bubba Gump where some fans recognized him. Viewers were stunned by xQc’s focus on swirling his slushie around, calling him a “slushie expert.”

All in all, it was definitely a successful stream aside from the gnarly skateboard fail.