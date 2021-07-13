XQc explains why he hasn’t been streaming lately

XQc hasn’t streamed in three days, leaving some of his fans worried.

Although it’s not much, it’s not common to see the biggest Twitch personalities take breaks like that, especially because xQc didn’t say anything about taking a break during his last stream. The streamer, though, broke his silence last night with a post on Twitter.

“Everything is in disarray,” he said. “I can go live, but I don’t want to stream until I can make ‘good’ streams again. [I’m] gonna need a little more time. Unpredictables keep stacking up. Sorry.”

Although xQc’s problems are unknown at this point, they could possibly be related to him moving. He said in June that he was moving out of his house in Texas after being swatted on a daily basis, which made him fear for his life.

“The main reason why I wanted to move back to Canada a month ago, we were getting raided by the police station at rates that absolutely made no fucking sense,” xQc said last month. “Almost every day the police came to our house with the full squad. Because of fucking idiots. And I was genuinely scared that I was going to die.”

XQc’s fans are hoping that he’ll explain what happened over the past few days the next time he goes live on Twitch. It’s unclear, however, exactly when fans can expect him to stream again.