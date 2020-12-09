XQc ended his stream early because of faulty Cyberpunk 2077 activation keys

The wait for Cyberpunk 2077 is about to finalize for PC and Stadia users at 6pm CT . Like millions of gamers around the world, xQc’s hype levels for the game were off the charts and he didn’t sleep prior to the game’s early release.

Hundreds of streamers were invited for an early launch so that players could get a glimpse of the experience before starting their own run in a few hours. XQc asked the devs for an early access key last night and received one a few hours before the early release kicked off. Though he was ready to let it rip and dive into the world of Cyberpunk 2077, the keys he received didn’t agree with xQc’s intentions.

XQc’s password for the key received was denied and he was especially heartbroken since he thought everyone would get to stream the game at the same time with the global release. He even praised the devs for their strict streaming rules, only to find out that some streamers were allowed into the early release while others had to wait for the official launch.

He had eight different security codes just in case of any hiccups, but none of them seemed to work. XQc tried a few other methods to input the security code, but eventually decided to take off after getting frustrated.

Not wanting to waste any of his viewers’ time, xQc recommended everyone tuning in to watch another Cyberpunk 2077 stream. Though he didn’t comment on the situation that much, he turned off the stream without even playing his outro song, a possible indicator of how disappointed he was with the situation.

Considering XQc asked for a key less than a day from the launch, there’s a possibility that the early access list was already full. Most streamers were ready for the launch day since the game became available for preload on Dec. 7, meaning xQc was a little late for the party.

Cyberpunk 2077 is only a few hours away from its official release, so xQc should be able to jump into the action when he turns on his stream again.

You can check out this release map to find out when the game will be released in where you live, and Cyberpunk 2077 will launch on consoles at 12am in each region.