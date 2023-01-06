XQc claims Kai Cenat cares more about himself than friend’s alleged rape victim

Following a wave of leaked texts between Twitch star Kai Cenat and social media influencer Jovi Pena, fellow broadcaster and friend of Cenat, xQc, has called out the streamer for appearing to value his own self-image over the alleged victim’s needs.

Yesterday, social media star Jovi Pena accused Djigui Seck of raping her at a party on Jan. 1. The TikToker says she was invited to the party by Kai Cenat, and when she planned on leaving, the Twitch star told her she would be safer in a room upstairs. According to Pena, this is where the alleged rape occurred.

On January 1st 2023 I was raped at a party by a COMPLETE stranger.I was invited to this party by someone I thought to be a friend. I asked for help and It’s not going anywhere so I’ve decided to take it to social media. His name is Djigui Sack. pic.twitter.com/KuEbLYAPLq — Jovilicious (@thejovipena) January 6, 2023

“Djigui Sack walked into the room where I was asleep and brutally raped me to the point where I bled,” Pena wrote. “When I woke up to see him still on top of me I called him out as a rapist and he told me that I was in his bed and that’s why he did what he did.”

Along with her account of the night, the social media star also provided text messages that appear to be between her and Kai Cenat. And in these messages, Kai Cenat seems to be valuing his self-image over the alleged victim’s needs, at least according to Twitch’s top dog xQc.

“He seems to care more… there just seems to be a lot of care and a lot of attention to the things that are said against him rather than what is going on with the person that suffered something,” xQc said. “It’s just massively disappointing that, I mean he calls her crazy, and then he jumps to the part where it makes him look bad. Do you guys understand? So basically, it just seems like he cares automatically more and immediately about how, I guess, it would make him look, or how this makes him look bad.”

Despite saying he’s “massively” disappointed with his friend Kai Cenat, xQc maintains that he needs to see the full story before he can make a final judgment.

Kai Cenat’s friend Djigui Seck has yet to release a statement regarding the alleged rape that occurred at the party on Jan. 1.

Kai Cenat will be addressing the situation on stream “today or tomorrow,” according to Jake Lucky.

If you know someone suffering from sexual violence, contact RAINN or the National Sexual Abuse Telephone Hotline at 1-800-656-4673.