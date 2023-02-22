XQc calls out Adin Ross over ‘trash’ behavior in controversial Kick streaming debut

XQc is no stranger to giving his opinions on almost anything that crosses his path while streaming on Twitch and after discovering that new Kick broadcaster Adin Ross intentionally shared NSFW content with his viewers, the star didn’t hold back.

During a recent broadcast on Twitch’s rival streaming platform Kick, after being asked by a chatter, Adin Ross opened and shared a pornographic site live. The shocking display went mostly unnoticed until it was highlighted by Jake Lucky and has since caught fire across the internet.

Then, after stumbling across a Reddit post detailing popular Twitch streamer Kai Cenat’s response to the controversy, xQc gave his own take, and the star didn’t mince his words. “How does that have anything to do with Kick, I don’t get it. It’s just the behavior is just fucking trash. I don’t know,” xQc said. “It’s just odd, though.”

Many users have pointed to a clip of Adin Ross from last month in which the star demanded that Twitch ban hot tub streams because they “promote poison in the brain,” claiming it to be direct evidence of hypocrisy after the 23-year-old shared a pornographic website with his streaming audience.

Adin Ross thinks Twitch should ban Hot Tub streams



"it's promoting poison in the brain, it's feeding their addiction to jerking off, it's just a fact in my opinion" pic.twitter.com/itBopFjPev — Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) January 23, 2023

XQc lambasted Adin Ross’s opinion in the clip, comparing it to claims that video games or music cause violence, which the star also disagrees with.

Despite the majority appearing to condemn his actions, some users have defended Adin Ross’s decision to broadcast a pornographic website to viewers. The primary argument seems to be many Twitch broadcasters already share NSFW content on stream, making Adin Ross’s actions less shocking by comparison.