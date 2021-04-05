XQc banned for a third time from GTA RP server NoPixel 3.0

It’s been a drama-filled evening on the Grand Theft Auto RP server NoPixel 3.0, resulting in xQc once again being banned from the server.

The streamer’s punishment comes after he was allegedly encouraging his chat to harass other players who had given him a significant jail sentence on the server.

The situation began after xQc attacked a cop who appeared to share information on who had assaulted him to other cops while being dead.

XQc was quick to accuse the player of metagaming, and this led to the other user’s chat being bombarded with xQc viewers who echoed the same criticism.

Later in the stream when xQc was apprehended, his interactions with the police officers were hostile, resulting in both him being jailed and the officers being targeted by “chat hoppers.”

After being accused of encouraging his chat to enter other players’ streams, xQc said streamers should not be blaming chat hoppers for criticizing their behavior in-game.

Shortly after all this went down, xQc was handed his third ban from the server. XQc was initially banned for breaking server rules, and his second ban was much more severe, having used an exploit to smuggle a weapon into the server’s police station.

Each of these bans has been different lengths, but they were both marked as permanent—much like his ban of today. Due to this, it isn’t clear how long the ban will last or if xQc will ever be allowed back onto the server.

XQc has since tweeted out an apology for his actions.