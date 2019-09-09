xQc and m0xyy win Minecraft Monday Week 12

This was a week of incredible upsets and insane finishes, but xQc and m0xyy finally won their first Minecraft Monday after slowly improving over the course of the competition.

The duo started off with a dominant opening round of Hunger Games, taking it right to Technoblade and his teammate, Tyler “Ninja” Blevins, who returned to Minecraft Monday for the first time since week two.

The highlight of week 12 was the final round of Skywars, which started with CourageJD taking out Techno very early on, opening the door for xQc and m0xyy to really pull away.

Courage takes down Techno Clip of UMGEvents Playing Minecraft – Clipped by Xjustified

Once the final teams made it into the smallest section of the map after the area closed in around them, it became a battle of heights. XQc and m0xyy were on the ground level and another team was camped in a sky base just above them.

But while the commentators were busy focusing on m0xyy trying to climb up, lava started falling from above the upper level. When they cammed up, everyone was shocked to see a build even higher up than the others, holding JeromeASF and Bajan Canadian as they dropped lava down below.

How did MEROME DO THAT!?! Clip of UMGEvents Playing Minecraft – Clipped by Xjustified

Team Merome eventually forced those below them into a stalemate, but the server hosts weren’t going to let it end there. Instead, they spawned multiple Ender Dragons on the map, causing absolute mayhem as bases were destroyed within the barrier.

The Dragons Come In Clip of UMGEvents Playing Minecraft – Clipped by Xjustified

That forced player movement, which ended up killing both Bajan and Jerome as they tried to descend and fight the remaining players. And down below, m0xyy ended up cleaning things up with a well-timed Ender Pearl.

m0xy wins the whole thing Clip of UMGEvents Playing Minecraft – Clipped by Xjustified

Both m0xyy and xQc were able to hold their lead through both Parkour and TnT Run, even managing to win a round of the latter. That put them in a perfect position to clinch their first win in One Shot, which they did right at the end.

xQc Popoff Clip of UMGEvents Playing Minecraft – Clipped by Xjustified

Even though they would be eliminated early in the final round of Hunger Games, they had enough of a lead to just sit back and watch. This was the team’s first win after competing multiple times before.

Here are the final scores for week 12.

Place Players Score First xQc and m0xyy 1,663 Second Wisp and Nestor 1,344 Third Technoblade and Ninja 1,280 Fourth JeromeASF and Bajan Canadian 1,224 Fifth CourageJD and Vikkstar 1,135 Sixth Ph1LzA and Wilbursoot 1,021 Seventh Symfuhny and Brooke 977 Eighth KYR_SP33DY and Albi_SideArms 974 Ninth CaptainSparklez and QuackityHQ 957 10th CallMeCarsonYT and Traves 901 11th Fitz and SwaggerSouls 815 12th ZerkaaHD and Behzinga 708 13th ChandlerHallow and ChrisO2_ 594 14th Typical Gamer and SamaraRedway 494 15th DolanDark and Grannday 240 16th FaZe Jarivs and FaZe Kay 0-DQ

Grannday was unable to make it, leaving DolanDark partnerless for every event. He stuck it out and managed to beat several teams in Replica, which was great considering everyone else had partners.

FaZe Jarivs and FaZe Kay only played one round before leaving the lobby and being disqualified. It is unclear if this will affect their ability to appear in future competitions.