WoW Arena World Championship Shadowlands season one, Cup 2: Scores and results

The World of Warcraft Arena World Championship is back this weekend for Cup two of Shadowlands season one with competitors looking to earn points for a slot in the AWC Circuit.

With competition in Europe and North America, the AWC Cup this weekend pits 12 team from each region against others from their continent for $10,000 in prize money and “points” toward an AWC Shadowlands season one Circuit spot.

Following the first cup, Blizzard made hotfixes to PvP talents for Paladins, which have largely been considered overpowered early in WoW’s newest expansion that was released last November.

This will be our first chance to check out how changes to the class could affect the PvP meta for team class compositions.

The European regional is taking place today and North America is playing tomorrow. But the finals for both regionals will take place on Sunday, Jan. 31.

This piece will be updated throughout the weekend with scores and results from each region’s brackets.