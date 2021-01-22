Mythic Dungeon International Shadowlands season 1, Cup 1: Scores and results

World of Warcraft’s Mythic Dungeon International is back for the first time following the release of the game’s latest expansion, Shadowlands, at the end of 2020. But most of the top names and teams remain the same.

Teams competing this weekend will start playing today, Jan. 22, through Sunday, Jan. 24. The top teams will fight for their share of the $20,000 prize pool and qualification points for a global final later this year.

After four cups, the top six teams will advance to the season one Global Finals. The top two teams from a Chinese competition will also join the Global Finals.

Starting today, teams are getting their first opportunity to solidify as many qualification points as possible. Teams will only have four cups between now and April to earn points.

Action will be broadcast exclusively on Blizzard’s official YouTube channel beginning at 12pm CT today. Coverage will continue at noon each day this weekend.

If you’re worried about missing any games and want to keep track of who is doing well, we’ve got you covered. As the event takes its course, we’ll update this piece with scores and results below.