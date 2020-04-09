World of Warcraft’s Ion Hazzikostas talks about Shadowlands alpha

Blizzard developer Ion Hazzikostas spent about an hour on Sloot’s Twitch stream to talk about plans for World of Warcraft after its alpha release for the upcoming Shadowlands expansion.

Sloot’s questions ranged from asking about some of the basic mechanics that Blizzard is changing in Shadowlands to inquiring about how the development team is approaching certain new systems for the game including Covenants.

Many players have been negative about the idea of a Covenant system that forces players to choose one of four options early in their gameplay experience. Additionally, all indications are that the players’ choice will have some degree of permanence or at least be difficult to switch from.

“The community, I would hope, is with us in this fight,” Hazzikostas said. “The conversation I’d love to have in the coming weeks is, ‘What are the balances that we can strike.’ What is a path forward that’s not just, ‘Hey, Blizzard don’t ever attach power to any kind of meaningful choice’ because there’s something cool about those choices, and let’s try to save it before we just throw it out.”

Among some of the many topics Sloot and Hazzikostas had in their conversation, there were many quick takeaways as well. Here are some shortened answers Hazzikostas had for questions about WoW moving forward.