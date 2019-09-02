World of Warcraft Classic upcoming phases and updates list

To capture the World of Warcraft “vanilla” experience as accurately as possible, Blizzard decided to implement phases to Classic, each adding new content to the game.

The phases are centered primarily on raid and player power progression, focusing on endgame content and gear. Although Classic is on Patch 1.10 with no plans for future patches, additional features, like the honor system and PvP rewards, will be added.

The current timeframe for each of the phases has yet to be revealed, but they’re expected to be similar to the original game from 2004. Molton Core, Onyxia, and Maraudon are available in terms of endgame content right now. But that could soon change.

Here’s the full list of phases and updates coming to WoW Classic.

Phase one (Classic Launch)

PvE:

Molten Core

Onyxia

Maraudon

PvP:

World PvP, but no tracking, no formal rewards.

Phase two

PvE:

Dire Maul

Azuregos

Kazzak

PvP:

Honor System (including Dishonorable kills)

PvP Rank Rewards

Phase three

PvE:

Blackwing Lair

Darkmoon Faire

Darkmoon deck drops begin

PvP:

Alterac Valley

Warsong Gulch

Phase four

PvE:

Zul’Gurub

Green Dragons

PvP:

Arathi Basin

Phase five

PvE:

Ahn’Qiraj War Effort begins

Ahn’Qiraj raids open when the war effort dictates

Dungeon loot reconfiguration: Tier 0.5 Dungeon gear, Relics, drop rates and location changes

Phase six

PvE:

Naxxramas

Scourge Invasion

PvP: