World of Warcraft Classic upcoming phases and updates list

To capture the World of Warcraft “vanilla” experience as accurately as possible, Blizzard decided to implement phases to Classic, each adding new content to the game.
The phases are centered primarily on raid and player power progression, focusing on endgame content and gear. Although Classic is on Patch 1.10 with no plans for future patches, additional features, like the honor system and PvP rewards, will be added.
The current timeframe for each of the phases has yet to be revealed, but they’re expected to be similar to the original game from 2004. Molton Core, Onyxia, and Maraudon are available in terms of endgame content right now. But that could soon change.
Here’s the full list of phases and updates coming to WoW Classic.
Phase one (Classic Launch)
PvE:
- Molten Core
- Onyxia
- Maraudon
PvP:
- World PvP, but no tracking, no formal rewards.
Phase two
PvE:
- Dire Maul
- Azuregos
- Kazzak
PvP:
- Honor System (including Dishonorable kills)
- PvP Rank Rewards
Phase three
PvE:
- Blackwing Lair
- Darkmoon Faire
- Darkmoon deck drops begin
PvP:
- Alterac Valley
- Warsong Gulch
Phase four
PvE:
- Zul’Gurub
- Green Dragons
PvP:
- Arathi Basin
Phase five
PvE:
- Ahn’Qiraj War Effort begins
- Ahn’Qiraj raids open when the war effort dictates
- Dungeon loot reconfiguration: Tier 0.5 Dungeon gear, Relics, drop rates and location changes
Phase six
PvE:
- Naxxramas
- Scourge Invasion
PvP:
- World PvP objectives in Silithus and Eastern Plaguelands