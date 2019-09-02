52 mins ago Streaming

World of Warcraft Classic upcoming phases and updates list

There’s plenty of content to look forward to.

To capture the World of Warcraft “vanilla” experience as accurately as possible, Blizzard decided to implement phases to Classic, each adding new content to the game. 

The phases are centered primarily on raid and player power progression, focusing on endgame content and gear. Although Classic is on Patch 1.10 with no plans for future patches, additional features, like the honor system and PvP rewards, will be added.

The current timeframe for each of the phases has yet to be revealed, but they’re expected to be similar to the original game from 2004. Molton Core, Onyxia, and Maraudon are available in terms of endgame content right now. But that could soon change.

Here’s the full list of phases and updates coming to WoW Classic.

Phase one (Classic Launch)

PvE:

  • Molten Core
  • Onyxia
  • Maraudon

PvP:

  • World PvP, but no tracking, no formal rewards.

Phase two

PvE:

  • Dire Maul
  • Azuregos
  • Kazzak

PvP:

  • Honor System (including Dishonorable kills)
  • PvP Rank Rewards

Phase three

PvE:

  • Blackwing Lair
  • Darkmoon Faire
  • Darkmoon deck drops begin

PvP:

  • Alterac Valley
  • Warsong Gulch

Phase four

PvE:

  • Zul’Gurub
  • Green Dragons

PvP:

  • Arathi Basin

Phase five

PvE:

  • Ahn’Qiraj War Effort begins
  • Ahn’Qiraj raids open when the war effort dictates
  • Dungeon loot reconfiguration: Tier 0.5 Dungeon gear, Relics, drop rates and location changes

Phase six

PvE:

  • Naxxramas
  • Scourge Invasion

PvP:

  • World PvP objectives in Silithus and Eastern Plaguelands