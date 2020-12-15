World of Warcraft Castle Nathria Race to World First leaderboard

The dreaded Venthyr master Sire Denathrius awaits his challengers in Castle Nathria, the first raid of the Shadowlands expansion. And with Mythic opening its doors on Dec. 15 comes World of Warcraft’s long-awaited Race to World First event.
Last time around, Complexity-Limit came out on top, using a 21-man roster to finally beat Method to the punch and defeat N’Zoth in Battle for Azeroth’s Ny’alotha, The Waking City. This time, the competition is fiercer than ever.
Related: How to watch World of Warcraft’s Castle Nathria Race to World First
Complexity-Limit and Method (albeit with a rebuilt roster) are returning to the race, along with Echo, a new contender from Europe, and Pieces, a dangerous underdog. Big Dumb Guild, FatSharkYes, and Aversion are also in the running.
Here’s a list of the top guilds’ progression so far in the Castle Nathria Race to World First:
Castle Nathria leaderboard
- Complexity-Limit 0/10
- Echo 0/10
- Unwealthy Homeless Men 0/10
- Defenestrate 0/10
- P G 0/10
- Method 0/10
- Pieces 0/10
- BDGG 10/10
- FatSharkYes 0/10
- Aversion 0/10
Here’s a list of the first guild to kill each boss:
- Shriekwing: TBD
- Huntsman Altimor: TBD
- Hungering Destroyer: TBD
- Artificer Xy’Mox: TBD
- Sun King’s Salvation: TBD
- Lady Inerva Darkvein: TBD
- The Council of Blood: TBD
- Sludgefist: TBD
- Stone Legion Generals: TBD
- Sire Denathrius: TBD
This article will be updated throughout the Race to World First event.