World of Warcraft Castle Nathria Race to World First leaderboard

The dreaded Venthyr master Sire Denathrius awaits his challengers in Castle Nathria, the first raid of the Shadowlands expansion. And with Mythic opening its doors on Dec. 15 comes World of Warcraft’s long-awaited Race to World First event.

Last time around, Complexity-Limit came out on top, using a 21-man roster to finally beat Method to the punch and defeat N’Zoth in Battle for Azeroth’s Ny’alotha, The Waking City. This time, the competition is fiercer than ever.

Complexity-Limit and Method (albeit with a rebuilt roster) are returning to the race, along with Echo, a new contender from Europe, and Pieces, a dangerous underdog. Big Dumb Guild, FatSharkYes, and Aversion are also in the running.

Here’s a list of the top guilds’ progression so far in the Castle Nathria Race to World First:

Castle Nathria leaderboard

Complexity-Limit 0/10 Echo 0/10 Unwealthy Homeless Men 0/10 Defenestrate 0/10 P G 0/10 Method 0/10 Pieces 0/10 BDGG 10/10 FatSharkYes 0/10 Aversion 0/10

Here’s a list of the first guild to kill each boss:

Shriekwing : TBD

: TBD Huntsman Altimor : TBD

: TBD Hungering Destroyer : TBD

: TBD Artificer Xy’Mox : TBD

: TBD Sun King’s Salvation : TBD

: TBD Lady Inerva Darkvein : TBD

: TBD The Council of Blood : TBD

: TBD Sludgefist : TBD

: TBD Stone Legion Generals : TBD

: TBD Sire Denathrius: TBD

This article will be updated throughout the Race to World First event.