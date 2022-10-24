Not on my watch: Twitch streamer opens fire on home invader live on-stream

Not everyone is convinced it really happened, though.

Twitch streamer MattDamnit was minding his own business playing League of Legends when an intruder broke into his home live on stream, and rather than seizing up, he seemingly opened fire.

He heard something strange in his house while he was hitting a creep in the jungle. The moment he realized it was a break-in, his fight-or-flight instincts took over. He stood up and approached the intruder off-camera.

At first, a chilling silence swept across the Twitch stream.

Other than a loud thud or two and what sounded like MattDamnit telling someone to “get the fuck out of here.” You couldn’t hear a pin drop for about a minute.

Then, all hell broke loose, with it sounding like he fired multiple gunshots.

MattDamnit didn’t return to the stream. The broadcast remained active for about 90 minutes before it ended. But, he all but confirmed there was an incident that happened (and that he was safe) on social media.

“Man the devil really do be coming for you when things start going great. FUCK EM tho,” he said.

Screengrab via MattDamnit on Twitter

Not everyone is convinced it really happened, though.

One fan said MattDamnit allegedly re-tweeted a meme about being burgled a month ago, and the sheer coincidence caused another to accuse him of staging the whole thing for views. Since the incident happened off-camera, the legitimacy of these claims cannot be confirmed nor denied.

Other than his tweet, MattDamnit hasn’t spoken about the incident. He’s also since made his tweets private to everyone other than original Twitter followers.