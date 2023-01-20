Will Neff pulls off incredible—and frustrating—Backyard Baseball challenge

Will Neff is a popular content creator who doesn’t back down from any topic or challenge. Most recently, Neff beat Backyard Baseball by winning the World Series in an unexpected way.

Lately, Neff has been spending his time on Twitch playing a throwback, Backyard Baseball. The popular sports game came out in 1997 and quickly became a hit thanks to its quirky kid characters, especially Pablo Sanchez, as well as the entertaining gameplay, spawning 10 more versions. In 2022 and beyond, many gamers have continued to play Backyard Baseball, including Neff.

Neff decided to play through Backyard Baseball on stream but with a twist. He decided he was going to win the World Series using the worst-rated characters in the game. With Pablo off the table, what would Neff be able to accomplish? Some of the worst characters include Jorge Garcia, a conceited kid who swings straight down, the forgettable Billy Jean Blackwood, and Kimmy Eckman, a frustratingly slow player.

Could he really pull it off?

Neff went through a lot of frustrating moments thanks to his low-ranked team. While this made for a lot of viral clips, it sure didn’t make the challenge easy. But Neff kept at it.

After dealing with some of the worst baseball players in history, Neff was able to become a champion. The scream he let out had fans shook, but it was understandable. The chat was filled with “LET’S GO” from all his fans who followed the frustrating journey from start to finish.

With Backyard Baseball conquered, fans will have to wait and see what Will Neff does next. Over on YouTube, he’s been steadily creating content that ranges from reactions to popular news items to reacting to food videos.