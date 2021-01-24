Why was CodeMiko banned on Twitch and how long will it last?

CodeMiko, a popular VTuber and Twitch streamer who streams interactive segments and interviews with content creators, was banned on Jan. 19, with no details shared at the time.

Earlier today, however, she spoke about the suspension, giving more details on why Twitch banned her channel in a short TwitLonger and an interview with Dot Esports.

Miko has now revealed that she was banned for displaying an email in an interview with a friend and fellow streamer when the two were discussing female harassment online. She displayed the email, revealing the sender, and breaking Twitch’s Terms of Service in regards to privacy.

“I asked her what was the worst comment she had ever received,” Miko said. “When I saw the email, it was pretty bad and was more like a threat than a comment. From my experience, threats are almost never sent from a user’s actual email address, but throwing up the screenshot got me banned.”

The length of the ban is two weeks from Jan. 19, and Miko is already planning her return to streaming.

“I only wanted to shine the light on harassment that streamers face and did not mean to violate terms,” Miko said. “That said, I made a mistake but I look forward to return on February 5th at 12pm PST.”