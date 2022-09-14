‘Why should I quit?’: PewDiePie explains why he stayed on YouTube after his ‘retirement’

In a recent YouTube video, PewDiePie explained why he has continued to upload videos on YouTube despite announcing his retirement from the platform two years ago.

PewDiePie began his YouTube career in April 2010 and after experiencing steady growth, the Swedish creator’s career launched into one of the most successful channels ever seen on YouTube. Currently, PewDiePie sits at over 111 million subscribers, making him the fourth-largest creator on the platform.

After years spent as one of YouTube’s most prominent content creators, PewDiePie notably stepped back from the platform. No longer partaking in the YouTube rat races, PewDiePie noticeably shifted his content and even relocated to Japan after years of trying. Despite announcing his retirement, the YouTuber still frequently, albeit inconsistently, uploads videos on his massive platform. In a recent YouTube video, PewDiePie addressed why he continues to create content despite still viewing himself as ‘retired.’

“Two years ago I said I was going to retire, and that confused a lot of people because I still uploaded videos,” PewDiePie said. “What I meant is that I wanted to do YouTube the way I did when I started, which was for fun.”

Stating that he never began his YouTube journey to purposefully become of the platform’s largest creators, PewDiePie described that his new philosophy towards content mimics that of his early YouTube days. The legacy YouTuber says that this has involved sharing fun experiences with viewers rather than creating results-based content. PewDiePie claims that his return to this formula has already made his time on YouTube more enjoyable.

“YouTube actually has become fun again for the past two years,” the Swedish creator said. “And that’s when I realized, why should I quit? It’s my dream after all to do YouTube. I’ve worked so hard for this.”

For the time being, it seems that PewDiePie’s retirement from the platform will continue to involve regular uploads as the YouTuber continues to revisit what drew him to the platform originally.