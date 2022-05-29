Step aside, Fall Guys, because there’s a new game show in town, and this one has a lineup filled with some of the most famous streamers on Twitch. Amouranth’s Streamer Royale brings a roster of content creators fighting in several games, from hunting for flags in a foam pit to a gladiatorial battle between two streamers—using rubber sticks as weapons.

The Streamer Royale boasted a star-studded lineup of both talent and participants. Amouranth was the lead producer at the event, but fans could tune in to see creators like Alinity, JustAMinx, PeachJars, MoistCr1itikal, and JackManifoldTV taking part in various challenges that put their physical capabilities to the test.

For five hours, streamers contended with each other with Amouranth at the helm. The event was broadcast on her channel, and the VOD is still available at the time of writing.

Who won Amouranth’s Streamer Royale?

Meowri ultimately took the first Streamer Royale after successfully completing every challenge without fear of elimination. Second place went to Alluux, who was voted back into the competition by fans after being eliminated earlier on, while KittyPlays ended in third.

In the final challenge, which placed the five remaining competitors in a floating obstacle course searching for flags, Meowri opted to steer clear of the other competitors and lap around the entirety of the inflatable maze. After confidently telling interviewer Slick that she knew victory was in her grasp, it was announced that she indeed did earn the gold medal.

Meowri, who has over 204,000 followers on her Twitch channel, indulges in an extensive amount of horror-based content, while also opting for “Just Chatting” streams to interact with her friends and viewers. She can now add “winner of the debut Streamer Royale” to her list of accolades after successfully defeating 19 other Twitch streamers in various physical challenges.

Whether Amouranth will bring back the Streamer Royale at some point in the future is currently not known. But with the high viewership and large number of sponsors willing to help make the event successful, it is likely that this competition will make a return.