Who Is Winning Minecraft Championships (MCC) All-Stars: Results, Final Standings, Scores

Another month, another installment of everyone’s favorite Minecraft competitive event— but this time with a twist as Minecraft Championships looks to settle the score and see just who is the best.

Unlike previous MCC events, this one brings together past winners to see just who is the biggest of them all, with some big named teams taking part to win it all. Literally, anyone could walk away with the crown at the end of the event and it’s sure to be one to remember with a lot of upsets on the horizon.

Related: All Minecraft MC Championship (MCC) All-Stars teams

If you’re joining the party late, or just want to see what the final scores were, that is what we are here to do. As such, here is a breakdown of the results per game, as well as who took it all in the end:

MCC 16 Standings

Winner: Pink Parrots

TBA

Results by Round

TBA