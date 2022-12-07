Who is Nibel (Nibellion)?

The Game Awards are upon us, and they come with a new crop of potential award winners in gaming, esports, journalism, and more. The Game Awards also have a category for content creator of the year, where you’ll be able to see some familiar names in Ludwig, QTCinderella, Karl Jacobs, and Nobru.

Right in the middle of those candidates, you’ll probably notice something different: a picture taken from the anime Mob Psycho 100. And it’s leading many viewers and fans watching The Game Awards to ask one simple question: who is Nibellion?

@Nibellion Congrats again on your Content Creator of The Year nomination! #TheGameAwards



Only 1 week left to vote, so vote now! https://t.co/ExP93r9Pcq pic.twitter.com/8jpRzl8oZM — The Game Awards (@thegameawards) December 1, 2022

Nibellion, or Nibel, as their social accounts listed themselves, isn’t a content creator in the vein of the other streamers and YouTubers who are up for the award. But they are one of the most famous names in gaming you may not be aware of, and the nomination is richly deserved.

Check out our guide below to find out everything you need to know about Nibel.

Everything we know about Nibel (Nibellion)

Nibel could accurately be described as a “Twitter journalist” or a news aggregator. They ran their Twitter page much like it was the front page of gaming Twitter, constantly retweeting and noting news and releases across all of gaming.

This might not sound overly impressive at first, but Nibel’s popularity on Twitter stemmed from just how good they were at being on the cutting edge of seemingly every bit of gaming news there was. From tweeting out news hits from journalistic outlets to amplifying data leakers, spotting notable tweets from game devs that others missed, and just being quicker to gaming news than seemingly everyone else on a breathtaking scale, it’s easy to see why Nibel’s Twitter account surged in popularity, gaining more than 400,000 followers without any need for verification or an outlet to work for.

By the end of Nibel’s Twitter run, it seemed like outlets were citing them as much as they were citing other outlets. Nibel’s name became a sort of stamp of approval or trustworthiness on gaming news.

Unfortunately, after attempting to pursue a Patreon model that didn’t pan out in a meaningful way, Nibel chose to step away from Twitter and covering gaming news. While Twitter was an excellent and accessible way to gain popularity, it turns out it wasn’t great for actually making a living, and Nibel let their followers know at the end of October 2022 that they would be moving off the platform to “focus [their] time and energy elsewhere.”

Nibel’s nomination at The Game Awards is most likely due to this stepping down and The Game Awards wanting to recognize a person who doesn’t fall neatly into one of the award categories but has had a large and positive effect on the gaming sphere over the years regardless.