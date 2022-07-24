Who is Andrew Tate?

Andrew Tate is a British-American kickboxer, reality TV star, and social media influencer who has gained prominence due to his controversial opinions and online monetization course.

Tate initially gained notoriety during his tenure as a martial artist, competing in karate and kickboxing tournaments. In 2016, Tate gained a greater public following after a controversy which saw him removed from reality TV show Big Brother. In the midst of the show’s 17th season, a video surfaced that appeared to show Tate beating a woman; however, Tate stated the actions were consensual after his removal from the show.

In 2017, Tate permanently moved to Romania. In April 2022, Tate’s house was allegedly raided by Romanian police in a human trafficking investigation.

Tate surged in popularity online shortly after opening his online money-making course, dubbed Hustler University. Engaging with multiple prominent livestreamers on Twitch, Tate has spoken and debated his worldviews with the likes of Adin Ross, Hasan Piker, xQc, and more.

Andrew Tate, at a glance

Name: Andrew Tate

Andrew Tate Age : 35

: 35 Birthday: December 14, 1986

December 14, 1986 Record: Kickboxing 78 – 9

What does Andrew Tate do?

Andrew Tater is a former world champion kickboxer and reality TV star.

After opening online monetization courses, Tate became more active across multiple social media platforms, namely the livestreaming service Twitch. Creating his own Twitch account, Tate primarily streams Just Chatting content and collaborations with other streamers, including online debates.

Where is Andrew Tate from?

Andrew Tate was born in Washington, DC, and has lived in both the United States and United Kingdom. Currently, Tate lives in Bucharest, Romania.

Why is Andrew Tate so popular?

Andrew Tate first gained fame for his kickboxing career and controversy while starring on Big Brother. The online personality has since gained fame by spreading his divisive and polarizing opinions on women’s rights, relationships, and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Through promoted posts and a wide array of Tate-related clip channels flooding platforms with his content, Tate entered the frontpages of various social media platforms. Fans of the content creator cite his hyper-masculine image and controversial world views as his drawing appeal.

What’s next for Andrew Tate?

Andrew Tate has regularly streamed on Twitch since making his account in July 2022, actively engaging and debating fellow Twitch streamers in front of tens of thousands of viewers. For the time being, it seems that Tate is intent on continuing his streaming platform, combating claims that his online monetization classes are scams, and further pushing his divisive opinions.