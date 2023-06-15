While Twitch limits its streamers, Streamlabs offers more tools for audience growth

Twitch hasn’t had the cleanest start to summer this year, recently having to walk back controversial new guidelines that could have potentially caused a devastating impact on creator income. Even after the damage control, some of those changes could still limit the way streamers can grow, and Streamlabs is looking to step in and provide new tools that should help creators.

Labeled the Podcast Editor, Streamlabs and Logitech claim it will have “the ease of text-based editing.” It will allow streamers to auto-generate transcripts and resize videos to better suit other platforms like TikTok or Instagram, where discoverability is far better than on Twitch.

This specific iteration of Streamlabs’ editing suite focuses on podcast-style content and allows users to add subtitles and real-time translations. There are also some AI-assisted tools that help cut down editing time by flagging areas of video that feature dead air or awkward filler words like “um.”

We’ve all seen podcast clips, so it should come as no surprise to learn that there are 464.7 million podcast listeners recorded in 2023, according to Demand Sage’s findings. Pair that with Twitch’s most popular category, Just Chatting already sitting at 826 million hours watched through Q1 of 2023, according to Stream Hatchet and Streamlabs, this should help creators hit a sizable crossover market.

“We wish the Streamlabs Podcast Editor and Talk Studio tools existed when we were first starting out as creators. We could have saved a lot of time and tedious work,” YouTube stars Rhett and Link said. “Maybe we could have even moved out of Rhett’s father-in-law’s basement quicker. Although the large pipe directly above our heads that made a loud noise whenever someone flushed the toilet did add a little flair to our live streams.”

This new tool becomes an even bigger deal when you consider what areas Twitch didn’t back down from. It still bans simulcasting—or streaming your broadcast on Twitch and another service like YouTube at the same time.

Given Twitch’s infamously poor discoverability, these decisions can hurt creators looking to easily share their content across multiple platforms, so access to tools that make that easier to do could help grow a small streamer’s audience. Like QTCinderella said, “If you’re not posting to other platforms, you’re shooting yourself in the foot.”

All Streamlabs users can edit up to an hour of content per month for free using the Podcast Editor. Streamlabs Ultra subscribers can up that number to 40 hours. For $19 per month, or $149 per year, we’d rather have access to unlimited editing, but every little helps.

