‘Where would I come in?’: Lirik doesn’t know why he was offered anti-vaping ad at The Game Awards 2022

The Game Awards 2022 was full of exciting world premiers of upcoming video games and even the advertisements often had gamers hyped for new titles. But there was one commercial that stood out to streamer Lirik because he had been approached to be in it himself.

Lirik is a variety streamer that can often be found in the Just Chatting category or playing a wide assortment of games. He has nearly 3 million followers on Twitch and he was one of many content creators to tune in to the award show, reacting to it with his viewers.

Overall The Game Awards 2022 was pretty great. Good games getting awards and awesome games coming out. 2023 is packed. PACKED. — Lirik (@LIRIK) December 9, 2022

But there was one moment that had Lirik a bit perplexed. One of the ads between award announcements was an anti-vaping message from Truth. It featured 100 Thieves content creator Ian “Enable” Wyatt talking about his experience being addicted to vaping. Halfway through the ad, Lirik realized that he had been asked to be in the commercial himself.

A lot of fans were shocked to learn that Lirik had vaped. Even Lirik himself was confused as to why he was asked to be a part of the campaign since he had stopped smoking a while ago.

“Where would I come in?” he questioned.

Lirik has been open in the past about his marijuana use. He has admitted to being stoned during various livestreams and gameplay sessions. He has also been criticized in the past for admitting to smoking and driving.

I can't hang out with drunk people. Can't keep up. Give me people who will sit on a couch and smoke a bowl and chill. — Lirik (@LIRIK) June 24, 2017

Lirik still seemed perplexed about why he would be in an anti-vaping campaign. He questioned if he was supposed to show up at the end and say, “This is what drugs do. Don’t vape.” But it didn’t seem to make sense to include him since he actively smokes marijuana.

Lirik admitted that he turned down the offer to be in the Game Awards commercial because he was “too nervous to do it.” The streamer notoriously doesn’t use a webcam, so it’s not too hard to believe that he was anxious about appearing in a commercial.

Still, many fans said that they wished Lirik had taken the offer and appeared in the ad since it would have been more enjoyable.