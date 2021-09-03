Where does Ninja stream?

He's moved around a little bit over the past couple of years.

Ninja broke the mold for what gaming livestreamers could do in 2018, breaking various records on Twitch in terms of hours watched and peak viewership.

But over the course of the past few years, his content has moved across different platforms, making it potentially difficult to find him if you haven’t been paying close attention.

While he originally gained popularity on Twitch, Ninja made an industry-shaking move in the summer of 2019 by deciding to leave the platform in favor of Microsoft’s platform, Mixer.

Ninja streamed on the platform for the latter half of 2019 and the first half of 2020 before Mixer announced that it was shutting down in June.

After flirting with the potential of streaming on both YouTube Gaming and Twitch, Ninja ultimately decided to return to Twitch, with his first stream back coming on Sept. 11, 2020.

If you’re looking for a Ninja livestream now, you can still find him on Twitch.tv/Ninja.

He doesn’t stream nearly as much as he used to when he was breaking viewership records on Twitch, though. In the past year, he’s averaged just more than 30 hours of streaming per week. His broadcasts typically start around 9am to 10am CT.

Along with following him on Twitch and setting notifications for when he goes live, you can also follow him on Twitter. His account is fairly active and he uses it to post a link to his stream whenever he goes live on Twitch as well.