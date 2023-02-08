When will the viral AI-powered Seinfeld show get unbanned on Twitch?

There has been an abundance of news surrounding artificial intelligence content creation in the last few months. Some have even worried that AI could begin to take the jobs of content creators, with the Watchmeforever channel even launching its own AI version of the classic sitcom Seinfeld. After making a seemingly derogatory joke aimed at the trans community, though, it was banned on Twitch.

As the program on Twitch was starting to get its own sort of cult following, some are beginning to wonder why it was banned and when it will be coming back based on that. Here’s all the information you need to know about when the viral AI Seinfeld channel, Watchmeforever, will be coming back to Twitch.

When will the viral AI Seinfeld channel Watchmeforever come back?

According to an update from the show’s Discord, the creators have stated that the channel received a two-week ban due to the comments that Larry made during one of the stand-up clips. The developers also state that they’re working to the best of their abilities to ensure that this kind of issue doesn’t happen again, which doesn’t instill the most hope.

They appealed the ban, but nothing has come from that as of writing. It’s unlikely to make a difference since the clip pretty clearly states the Larry character relates identifying as trans with “mental illness.” Some have stated that this was a meta-joke that was made in poor taste, at worse. With it being AI, however, it can’t intentionally make those kinds of jokes, instead coming across as transphobic.

Since the account was banned on Feb. 6, it’s likely that it could come back sometime around Feb. 20 if the appeal doesn’t work. That’s all you need to know about when the viral AI Seinfeld channel will be coming back to Twitch.