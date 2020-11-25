When will the first raid of World of Warcraft: Shadowlands be released?

World of Warcraft’s new expansion, Shadowlands, was released earlier this week, but don’t worry if you’re still leveling. You have some time before you need to be max level and enter Castle Nathria, the expansion’s first raid.

As was the case in BFA, players are getting a couple of weeks following the expansion’s launch to level and explore the game’s new zones before the raid is unlocked.

Similar to the way that varying difficulties were released at different times during Battle for Azeroth, players will get a chance to test the waters of Castle Nathria on the Normal and Heroic difficulties before things get ramped up.

Castle Nathria will officially be released on Dec. 8 on the North American servers and Dec. 9 in Europe. But you’ll only be able to do the instance on Normal and Heroic for that weekly reset.

The Race to World First will take place the following week when the instance’s Mythic difficult unlocks on Dec. 15 in NA and Dec. 16 in EU.

At that time, the first wing of the raid will become available on the Raid Finder (LFR) difficulty.

LFR, which is easier than normal difficulty, is divided into four sections with each wing being released on a separate week. After the first wing opens on Dec. 15, the remaining three wings will become available on Jan. 5, Jan. 19, and Feb. 2, respectively.