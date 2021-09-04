When is Minecraft Live 2021?

Minecraft fans missed out on the Minecraft Festival in 2020 due to the pandemic, but Mojang made sure to deliver an equally epic event to make up for it. Though an in-person event is still in the books, its timing still remains a mystery and fans will have to make do with online events for the time being.

Minecraft Live was the center of attention in the game’s community in the fall of 2020 and it’s coming back in 2021. Mojang announced the event with a trailer and it looks like the event will once again look forward to bring the latest Minecraft news to the players, alongside interviews/panels with content creators, and the community will also get a say in changes that will influence Minecraft’s feature.

While Mojang hasn’t disclosed how the fans would be able to influence the game, even the thought of impacting the game’s future will mean that no hardcore Minecraft fan will want to miss the stream.

Minecraft Live 2021 will go live on multiple platforms, Facebook, YouTube, and Twitch on Oct. 16 at 11am CT.

More details regarding the event should become available through the game’s social media accounts and you can also keep an eye on the event’s Fandom page, which gets frequently updated by community members as more information gets released.

