When is DrLupo’s first YouTube stream?

DrLupo is moving from Twitch to YouTube Gaming, he announced today. The 34-year-old will be streaming there exclusively from now on, meaning that DrLupo’s fans have to catch up and start following his YouTube channel to know when he’s live since he won’t appear on Twitch while the new contract is active.

He’s the latest streaming star to leave Twitch, despite having gathered 4.5 million followers on Amazon’s platform, following in the footsteps of CouRage, who made the move in late 2019. Here’s everything we know about DrLupo’s first YouTube stream.

When is DrLupo going live on YouTube?

DrLupo’s first livestream on YouTube will take place tomorrow, Aug 31. Although he hasn’t informed fans of the exact starting hour, you just have to follow his channel and turn on notifications to know exactly when he’s going live. If you don’t have a YouTube account, you can also keep an eye on his Twitter, where he’ll certainly inform his viewers that the stream is about to kick off.

What will DrLupo’s streaming schedule be on YouTube?

DrLupo hasn’t revealed his streaming schedule for YouTube yet, but he hinted that he’ll stream a bit less compared to what he was doing on Twitch, an average of 60 to 70 hours per week. He hopes to enjoy more time with his family and aims to start producing some prerecorded content, like travel vlogs and behind-the-scenes content, to fill that void.

“Not to quote ‘Interstellar,’ because I just recently watched it on a flight back from Los Angeles, but we are here to be ghosts for our children, memories for them,” he told The Washington Post. “If I spend too much time doing this and not enough time being that memory for my kid, I don’t know what he’s going to grow up with.”

DrLupo should reveal his new streaming schedule in the coming days if he doesn’t do so in his first YouTube livestream.