When does Escape from Tarkov’s New Year Twitch drop event start?

With the end of 2021, Battlestate is preparing to ring in the New Year by giving Escape from Tarkov players in-game drops from watching Twitch.

Drops on Twitch will go to players who have watched any streamer in the Escape from Tarkov category on the platform. Players will get in-game items that range from weapons and gear to various other rare goodies. Those drops will be dished out “at certain intervals” of viewership, according to a release by Battlestate.

Any channel is allowed to participate in the event on its first day and help other players get drops by streaming in the EFT category on Twitch who own a copy of the game.

Twitch Drops are back!

Dec 28, 2021 – Jan 8, 2022



Enjoy the broadcasts of your favorite streamers and the gifts you'll receive while participating in the NY events. Good luck in #EscapefromTarkov, you'll definitely need it!



Details: https://t.co/swY3RMA8G8



music by @johnbbeta pic.twitter.com/FOAibpf9w1 — Battlestate Games (@bstategames) December 22, 2021

On other certain days of the event, only specific streamers will have drops active on their channel.

Escape from Tarkov’s New Year event will begin next Tuesday, Dec. 28 and run through Jan. 8. That gives players 12 days to earn in-game perks, just from keeping an EFT stream open on your computer.

People who wish to be involved in the event need to own the game and connect their Twitch account to their Escape from Tarkov profile.