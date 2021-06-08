What times does Minecraft Version 1.17, Caves and Cliffs Update, go live today?

Minecraft is set to release its latest update on June 8 and with it bring a variety of new content to players on both the Java and Bedrock editions of the game.

Originally being announced in October of 2020 at Minecraft Live, Caves & Cliffs has been tested out and showcased plenty of times since with a pre-release build playable for some players towards the end of May.

Due to the size of this expansion and the developer’s goals to provide new content for players now, Caves & Cliffs has been split into two parts with the first launching later today.

This initial taste of the expansion will add gameplay additions such as goats, axolotls, and a bunch of new blocks, materials, and craftable items.

The update will be rolling out to all players later today and for those eager to get in on the new content you may be wondering exactly when it will be.

When will the Minecraft Caves & Cliffs update launch?

Image via Mojang

Right now there has been no announcement regarding an official release time for this update, but it will likely stick with tradition and launch around 11 am CT like updates in the past have done.

On June 8, the release will only include the first half of the Caves & Cliffs expansion, but for now, there is no indication of when the second half will be available for players to dive into themselves. This will likely be around the holiday season but we can expect more information to be revealed in the coming months.