What are Sparks in Mixer? And How to Use Them

If you are new to Mixer, Microsoft’s new streaming service, you might have heard about something called “Sparks” while watching streams (or when you, seemingly, randomly earn them).

Here’s what you need to know about them.

Sparks in Mixer are just one of the streaming service’s site-wide currencies on offer. Sparks can be acquired by simply watching streams and from streaming yourself.

It essentially comes down to simple mathematics. The more hours you spend watching one streamer, the more Sparks you earn. You can also gain more Sparks if you are subbed to that Streamer, etc

You then have the option to spend Sparks on Mixer features, such as the ability to purchase teams, which costs 5,000 Sparks or enabling interactive games, which allows views to actually control your character in-game while you stream on select titles, and many other things.

Sparks are not be confused with EXP, which is another website currency that can be earned the same way as Sparks by watching streams and streaming. EXP is instead used to level up your account to unlock new features.