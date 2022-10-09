‘We’re not equal’: DisguisedToast draws back curtain on TwitchCon partner lounges

Popular Twitch streamer and OTV member DisguisedToast discussed the inner workings of TwitchCon’s partner lounge today, as well as the secretive VIP lounge supposedly designated only for the website’s “top” content creators.

After a nearly three year hiatus due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, TwitchCon has returned to North America. Already well under way, hundreds of creators have flocked to connect with their audiences, communities, and fellow streamers. While Twitch designated certain areas of the convention for partnered streamers to act as a reprieve from near constant fan interactions, Twitch streamer DisguisedToast noted that these areas are not as relaxing for large streamers as intended.

“If you’re one of the top streamers, even in the partner lounge you will get stopped for photos and signatures,” DisguisedToasted explained on the OTV podcast, “I would say in the partner lounge there are way more people trying to start a conversation with me, because they approach me as an equal. It’s like ‘hey, we’re both the same level,’ but realistically we’re not.”

As a means of saving some of the platform’s most popular creators from a barrage of pictures and signatures from fans and fellow streamers alike, Disguised Toast alleges that Twitch designated a second partner lounge for VIP members. This secretive lounge was described as far more exclusive, with many partnered streamers not making the cut to receive access to it. Disguised Toast stated however that Twitch sought to keep this lounge quiet, potentially concerned about the reaction from smaller streamers.

“You can go to another area that is the secret, exclusive, upper-tier partner lounge,” The OTV member elaborated, “They don’t like us talking about it because when smalls streamers realize ‘hey, you’re not treating us equally,’ that’s because we’re not equal.”

While many streamers attending TwitchCon have corroborated the existence of a more exclusive partner lounge, many viewers have taken issue with Disguised Toast’s verbiage and defense of the VIP area.