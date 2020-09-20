Wandering Ancient wins ‘Choose Your Mount’ contest for World of Warcraft: Shadowlands

The popular tree mount will come to life in 2021.

A couple of weeks ago, Blizzard Entertainment initiated a poll for both European and North American players to vote on the next free mount for World of Warcraft: Shadowlands.

More than 250,000 people voted since then, with the Wandering Ancient winning in both regions. The tree-shaped mount received 34 percent of the vote from North America and a 33-percent vote from Europe.

Blizzard's Choose the Next Free #Shadowlands Mount poll has ended, with the Wandering Ancient winning in both the NA and EU!https://t.co/vzQmZwFhXo pic.twitter.com/LqTRYuXDsJ — Wowhead (@Wowhead) September 18, 2020

There were five mounts in the voting pool, with streamers teaming up and telling their community to vote for specific mounts. Here are all of the mounts players could choose from:

The Wandering Ancient

Soaring Spelltome

Nerubian Swarmer

Curious Caterpillar

Gooey Slimesaber

In the end, The Wandering Ancient won the contest in both regions, showing unity across players who voted.

“After two weeks and with hundreds of thousands of players internationally casting their votes, the popular vote for the mount you want to ride is: The Wandering Ancient!” Blizzard said in their voting result thread.

The mount will be created by Blizzard’s designers and will arrive in the collections of all players who purchased the latest expansion Shadowlands in the first quarter of 2021. This mount is given away as a token of Blizzard’s appreciation of its fanbase, according to the Community Manager Kaivax.

World of Warcraft: Shadowlands is set to release on Oct. 27.