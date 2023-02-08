VTuber Zaion LanZa suspended by NIJISANJI after ‘repeated misconduct’

VTuber Zaion LanZa debuted just a couple of months ago, but she already has been hit with a suspension from streaming and using their social media accounts. NIJISANJI released a statement regarding the suspension.

NIJISANJI claims are three things that Zaion did to warrant this suspension:

Remarks showing no intention to improve from previous issues and false statements during streams

Discrepancies between information given to management by Zaion LanZa and her acts.

Insensitive jokes that cannot be tolerated as a NIJISANJI Liver

Thank you for always supporting NIJISANJI and NIJISANJI EN.

We are sorry to announce the temporary suspension of Zaion LanZa’s activities as a result of repeated misconduct.

We hope for your kind understanding.

The suspension was met with surprise as some of the fans didn’t know that there was something happening with Zaion. But some fans also expected that there would be a suspension coming her way because many felt she kept saying things that would get her in trouble.

NIJISANJI hasn’t pinpointed an occasion or a certain event that led to the temporary suspension. Because of this, people are left speculating as to why she was suspended, but from the replies, it seems that there might actually be quite a few reasons why.

Suspensions aren’t new to the VTuber world. Last year, another talent–but this time from hololive EN– was also suspended as a result of internal misconduct. The misconduct wasn’t specified in the tweet, but they were suspended for two weeks.

NIJISANJI’s announcement doesn’t say when she’s coming back, though, and only says that it’s a temporary suspension. It’s safe to say that it’s a hiatus for her until NIJISANJI management has deemed that it’s fine for her to continue her activities once more.