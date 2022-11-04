VTuber Nyanners faces first Twitch ban

No reason has been given yet.

Popular VShojo VTuber Nyanners has been hit with her first ban off of the streaming platform Twitch for currently unknown reasons.

Amassing over 860,000 followers on Twitch, Nyanners has risen as one of the most popular VTubers on the platform since the category’s popularization. Beginning her streaming career in November 2016, Nyanners has seen incredible growth, particularly in the last three years after signing with VTuber agency VShojo.

Despite actively creating content on Twitch for several years, Nyanners has impressively been able to dodge any form of ban or suspension for the majority of her career. On Nov. 4, however, Nyanners was hit with her first channel ban from Twitch, though the reason still remains unknown.

Popular ban-reporting Twitter account StreamerBans was first to break the news regarding Nyanners’ sudden suspension from Twitch. Like all banned channels, Nyanners’ Twitch account is currently inaccessible and only reads that the channel is temporarily unavailable “due to a violation of Twitch’s Community Guidelines or Terms of Service.”

Naturally, fans have since heavily speculated on any potential reasons for Nyanner’s unexpected ban. Recently debuting a new VTuber model, many have theorized that the 3D animated model could have potentially run into conflict with Twitch’s regulations around nudity or sexual content, though this is unconfirmed.

Give pink cat back 😡😭



She didn't even do anything?#FREENYAN — 🌸Silvervale🌸 VSHOJO (@_Silvervale_) November 4, 2022

Regardless of the reason, viewers and fellow streamers have quickly rallied around Nyanners in an attempt to get the streamer back on the platform. The likes of Ironmouse and Silvervale were among the first to respond to Nyanners’ ban, with Silvervale pleading “Give pink cat back. She didn’t even do anything?”

Nyanners has yet to officially respond to her first ban.