VTuber Millie Parfait responds to backlash over NIJISANJI satire stream that roasted haters

Not everyone was in on the joke.

Over the weekend, Millie Parfait of NIJISANJI went live on YouTube with a mysterious stream titled “SECRET GC ????”. The broadcast was accompanied by a now-deleted tweet with the prompts “Bunch of people talking about random things,” and “Can you guess who is who?” The stream was set private at its conclusion.

Many fans expressed their concern with the livestream, warning Millie that by acknowledging trolls—even with satire—she may be setting an even bigger target over herself and fellow talents.

Overall, the stream had mixed reception. Despite many fans immersing themselves in the satire, there was no shortage of concern, confusion, and backlash. Following the steam and amidst growing backlash, Millie released a statement outlining the now-private YouTube stream was intended to be satirical.

“It means to express and poke fun at the hate we receive on a daily basis to show how ridiculous it is,” NIJISANJI’s witch of calamity wrote.

If anyone didn't get the context clues, the "secret gc" is meant to be a satire stream. It means to express and poke fun at the hate we receive on a daily basis to show how ridiculous it is. Please do not harass or ask any livers about it anywhere or on streams. Thank you 🙇 — Millie Parfait🪄 NIJISANJI EN (@MillieParfait) January 29, 2023

She closed her statement by asking her fans not to ask any of her NIJISANJI VTubers about the stream.

One such recipient was Mysta Rias, who was approached by fans with their guesses of which fictional chatter he played on Millie’s stream. In a now-deleted tweet, Mysta expressed his confusion at the influx of questions regarding the broadcast, stating he had no prior knowledge of the stream and was asleep at the time.

In another now-deleted tweet, Millie clarified she had originally shared the rules, duration, and content of the stream through an @everyone notification through the group’s communication channels. She had done so three times: in the week leading up to the event, the hour before the broadcast, and in the week before when the satire stream was originally meant to be held.

Mysta was not the only one to distance himself from the YouTube stream. Pomu Rainpuff also expressed her discomfort with the event early into one of her Minecraft sessions.

“When Millie first asked us to join the stream, I had a very different idea about it,” Pomu said. “I think [the talents involved] were too good at [it]. It felt a little too real… I’m not going to lie, I kind of felt a little uncomfortable so I chose not to participate.”

What happened on Millie Parfait’s ‘roast’ stream?

Millie Parfait’s controversial Secret GC stream opened with an empty Discord chat log, accompanied only by BGM. At roughly 40 minutes into the stream, a mysterious chatter by the name of slumsaint opened the conversation with “Hi 4channers.”

Self deprecating toxic sentiments scrolled by at regular chatting speeds. The most vitriol of the messages included, “Rosemi has been tainted by sluts,” and “I hate it when she lies about being a virgin, it’s obvious she has fucked at least 5 guys.” Some of the faceless talents focused their satire towards the parasocial corners of the fandom, with several messages like, “i love millie parfait i want to gently caress her and whisper into her ear and compliment her.”

One particular fictional chatter focused their efforts on spamming, dropping walls of copy and pasted text such as “I LOVE POMU,” over and over.

The chat lasted another 40 minutes, until another mysterious chatter by the name of Dale posted “this is a secret gc right? No one is watching?”

This last message was followed by the stream abruptly being set to private.