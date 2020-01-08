When does Visions of N’Zoth go live in World of Warcraft?

World of Warcraft: Battle for Azeroth is coming to a close, but not until the last raid of the expansion, Ny’alotha, The Waking City, is complete.

The upcoming expansion was teased at BlizzCon 2019 and showcased Syvlanas in her final form against a disgruntled Lich King. After a brawl of epic proportions, Sylvanas came out on top. But instead of claiming Bolvar Fordragon’s frozen crown for herself, she shattered it into a thousand tiny pieces and summoned the land of the dead: The Shadowlands.

In the meantime, back in the Eastern Kingdoms and Kalimdor where the Horde and Alliance are finally coming together as one, the old god N’Zoth and his trusted tentacle-clad minions are about to cause total havoc and destruction.

The next patch will feature a new 12-boss raid, including N’Zoth, the Corrupter himself, as well as two new allied races: the Vulpera for the Horde and the Mechagnomes for the Alliance. It’ll also include a new PvP and Mythic+ season, a set of Mage Tower inspired challenges, a legendary cloak, and more.

When does the patch release?

The initial Visions of N’Zoth patch 8.2 is expected to release next week in North America on Tuesday, Jan. 14. The Ny’alotha, The Waking City raid will roll out a week later on Jan. 21.

As for the release time of the patch, it’s estimated to drop on Tuesday at approximately 9am CT.