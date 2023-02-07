Viral AI-generated Seinfeld stream banned on Twitch after making transphobic jokes

Nothing, Forever is nothing for now. But it might be something again later.

Nothing, Forever
Image via watchmeforever on Twitch

AI is once again at the center of controversy after the popular AI-generated Seinfeld show, Nothing, Forever, was banned on Twitch thanks to a bit involving a transphobic joke.

“I’m thinking about doing a bit about how being transgender is actually a mental illness,” the AI said before getting banned from the streaming platform on Feb. 6.

Kotaku reached out to the co-creator of Nothing, Forever, Skyler Hartle, and he said he was embarrassed about the joke and thought the company had solved the problem with a content moderation system. It, however, clearly wasn’t enough and the company is currently looking into adding a second layer of content moderation.

Hartle added that the AI’s remarks don’t reflect the company’s values or opinions and that it’s simply a technical issue it’s trying to fix.

Nothing, Forever is a sit-com AI developed by Mismatch Media and uses machine learning technologies such as OpenAI and DALL-E to power its routine.

For now, it remains to be seen when the show will return to Twitch.