Valkyrae’s YouTube is allegedly hacked, turned into a giant Tesla ad

Streaming star Rachel “Valkyrae” Hoffstetter’s YouTube channel is currently being hacked, according to the content creator and 100 Thieves co-owner herself.

Valkyrae took to Twitter today to share that her YouTube channel has apparently been compromised. The hacker changed her channel name to Tesla 2024, and was allegedly streaming a Tesla video from her channel.

While comical, it has left Valkyrae a bit concerned. She even tagged Twitter owner Elon Musk, Tesla’s co-founder, asking him if he’s the one hacking her. And if he is, could he “plz stop.”

currently being hacked on YouTube and they changed my username to Tesla and proceeded to play a Tesla video on livestream lol..@elonmusk if you're the one hacking me plz stop — RAE (@Valkyrae) December 10, 2022

A lot of Valkyrae’s fans responded with similar consternation over the situation. Many noted that they were confused when they received a notification from YouTube that Tesla was going live. One screenshot showed a picture of Elon Musk on the live stream, making it all the more bizarre.

I was wondering who was Elon musk and who subscribe to him pic.twitter.com/1WYec7YMDN — Light 🏳️‍🌈 (@lightshardsz) December 10, 2022

Me clicking on the live stream notif wondering how I subscribed to that but then realized it was your account 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/rgAxi2blsy — lumi ૮꒰˵• ﻌ •˵꒱ა (@luminousdove) December 10, 2022

i was so confused 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/HpGT5YcMi8 — daisy VERA DAY (@nbhdgogy) December 10, 2022

The same type of hack has been reportedly happening to other content creators as well. Unfortunately, it’s currently unclear who is behind the strange hacking, although in all probability it’s highly unlikely that Musk himself is actually involved, let alone if he can help in any way. The billionaire has yet to respond to Valkyrae’s tweet.

Meanwhile, her account is still called Tesla 2024. Her videos are still on her account, where she currently has 3.8 million subscribers. Fans are growing concerned, however, that the hacker may do something more with her channel and other sensitive information.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more details become available.