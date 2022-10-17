Valkyrae was wrong to apologize for using AAVE language on YouTube streams, Nmplol says

The OTK star said it felt forced and wasn't necessary.

Twitch star and One True King co-owner Nick “Nmplol” Polom believes Rachell ‘Valkyrae’ Hofstetter didn’t need to apologize for saying something some people, including her moderator, felt was African American Vernacular English (AAVE) language.

Valkyrae didn’t reveal what she said when she apologized. But, according to several YouTube fans from her streams, it was allegedly “no cap on a stack fr fr.”

The YouTube star claimed she heard her friends use the phrase and didn’t realize it was something “non-black people should not be saying”—at least, not until it was brought to her attention.

Nmplol didn’t say whether or not he feels that way. But, he firmly believes a public apology wasn’t necessary and claimed it was something she felt pressured into doing.

“Listen, just ignore it,” the Twitch star said. “The thing is, if people just ignored all this sort of stuff, it would just stop, you know? Like, don’t even apologize Rae, just be like, ‘Yo, what?’ and just move on. You know what I’m saying? It is what it is.”

Then, when a viewer pointed out that the whole thing felt “weird, very forced, and scared,” Nmplol agreed.

“Yeah, she probably is afraid of [being canceled] since the [RFLCT] cream stuff man,” he said. “Like, that shit… nobody wants that to happen to them, you know? It’s horrifying.”

Valkyrae was sincere in her apology. She vowed to be more attentive to what constitutes AAVE language moving forward.

It’s not the first time a streamer has come under fire for using AAVE language either. Imane “Pokimane” Anys was criticized for using it in a Twitch stream title in Aug. 2021 that said, ‘On god frfr? It’s bussin’ bussin’ in here.’

The top Twitch streamer issued a public apology at the time, too.