UNO! Mobile to host Community Cup Debut with $600,000 worth of prizes

Another UNO! Mobile tournament is on the horizon: the UNO! Mobile Wildcard Series: Community Cup Debut.

Sixteen UNO! Mobile players are going to compete in this first event of the game’s latest tournament series, bringing the action to North America with over $600,000 in prizes available for the top UNO! players.

Players can participate by going to the Community Cup area of the UNO! Mobile app. The in-game qualification will begin on Nov. 24 and go until Dec. 3. Every day during that time, players can attempt to qualify for the Community Cup Debut by climbing up ranked ladders and accumulating points. At the end of each day, top-ranked players will advance to the next.

The Grand Finale will take place on Dec. 9. The Finale winner will be crowned the Community Cup Debut champion and receive $3,000. Second place will take home $1,000 and third and fourth will both get $500 of the prize pool.

How to watch the UNO! Mobile Wildcard Series: Community Cup Debut

The tournament’s Grand Finale will be streamed on YouTube, Facebook, and TikTok. Just head to UNO! Mobile’s official pages on each social media platform.

LilyPichu Luck of a Champion pack

Image via Mattel163

When the qualifying rounds open on Nov. 24, LilyPichu will release a special UNO! Mobile pack called “Luck of the Champion.” This pack includes a voice pack, an avatar frame, and emojis that were all designed by LilyPichu.

LilyPichu won the UNO! Mobile 2022 All-Stars Champion tournament. This tournament exceeded 20 million views during its livestream across UNO! Mobile and influencers’ channels, according to the event’s press release.

A lot of people had fun watching the stream due to its light-hearted feel and the fact that so many people understand the game of UNO! from playing it at home. It has felt a bit more accessible than other esports like League of Legends and CS:GO.

But not every UNO! player is created equal. You can check out the action from the Community Cup Debut later this month.