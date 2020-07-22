Ubisoft schedules second Ubisoft Forward presentation for September

Following the end of the first official Ubisoft Forward presentation on July 12, the company confirmed today that a second event is coming in the fall to update players on upcoming games and releases.

Ubisoft CFO Frédérick Duguet confirmed through a company conference call that the next Forward event will be streamed in September, though no specific date has been given yet.

“Ubisoft Forward was a major milestone and the response from our fans was very promising,” Duguet said. “We achieved record-high peak concurrent viewership during this event, surpassing our previous E3 conferences.”

In the first presentation, Ubisoft showed off new gameplay and content for Watch Dogs: Legion, Assassins’ Creed Valhalla, and the company’s new battle royale, Hyper Scape, along with release dates for all three games. But for Hyper Scape, it was just a release for the open beta.

It all wrapped up with the reveal of Far Cry 6, though the surprise was ruined due to the content leaking early.

Because the next event is scheduled for September, Ubisoft will be able to dive deep into Watch Dogs: Legion and Assassins’ Creed Valhalla before they release on Oct. 29 and Nov. 17, respectively. Fans can also expect more content for Hyper Scape, including more details on how the developers plan on telling a story through the competitive game.

There were a few titles missing from the first Ubisoft Forward, though, including Rainbow Six Siege, which should make an appearance at the second event with new content and details on any upcoming competitions.

This all comes during a period of change for the company following allegations against a number of Ubisoft employees, which weren’t addressed during Ubisoft Forward.