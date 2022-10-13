Typical Gamer reaches impressive milestone on YouTube

Typical Gamer is anything but what his name suggests, and today, the popular Fortnite content creator reached a notable milestone that serves as proof: his YouTube channel has accrued more than 4 billion video views.

The mark was quickly celebrated by the official YouTube Gaming Twitter account—and deservedly so. With more than 13 million subscribers on his main YouTube channel, Typical Gamer is in the upper echelon of creators on the platform, especially in the gaming category.

A huge congrats to @TypicalGamer on surpassing 4B channel views 📈 🤯 What an amazing achievement!

➡️ https://t.co/9mr9ZfP72B pic.twitter.com/1HvSTuFTXm — YouTube Gaming (@YouTubeGaming) October 13, 2022

Typical Gamer is nowhere near the top of the platform. T-Series has the most views of any channel with 204.2 billion, but as far as gaming is concerned, he ranks in the top 100 with the 85th-most views out of gaming-specific creators. As one might expect, PewDiePie tops that category with 28.5 billion video views and 111 million subscribers.

Some of the other channels that sit ahead of Typical include game publisher channels like the official League of Legends and Angry Birds channels so if you filtered it down to just the personalities, he would be even higher up that list.

Typical’s most popular video of all time was the Fortnite season 11 event, which has 21 million views on it but also has 12 other videos with more than 10 million views, many of which are Fortnite events. He has a few Grand Theft Auto V videos that are just as popular as much of his Fortnite stuff, though.