Tyler1 surprises viewers with low-effort Kratos cosplay during God of War Ragnarök stream

God of War: Ragnarok was released only yesterday, on Nov. 9, and it’s already one of the most beloved games of the year, IGN praising it to the skies and giving it 10 out of 10. And like many other streamers, Tyler1 has jumped on that GoW bandwagon and surprised his audience with Kratos cosplay and GoW stream.

Tyler1 began a stream yesterday by prefacing that this is a one-man show and that he has to set up the scene before he can do the cool introduction he had imagined. So before the entire show began, Tyler1 had to set up the music and quickly ran to the other corner of the room.

After setting up the soundtrack for his grand entrance and proudly marching in, Tyler1 roared with a strength of a true warrior. The entire cosplay, excluding the beard that was bought, was made from scratch by Tyler1. For the colors, Tyler used finger paint, and while fingerpainting, he ran out of paint and didn’t paint his back. And for the kilt, Tyler1 used his girlfriend’s skirt.

Before diving into the epic tale that’s GoW, Tyler1 explained in detail how the cosplay was made and tried to get fully into the character by voice acting Kratos. Since the cosplay was put together quickly, it was uncomfortable and Tyler1 removed the large majority while playing the game.