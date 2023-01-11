Tyler1 flabbergasted by League Season 13 cinematic: ‘This can’t be it’

Popular Twitch streamer and League of Legends content creator Tyler1 could not believe he was watching the League of Legends Season 13 trailer. Like many others, Tyler1 expressed his extreme disappointment with the trailer, saying that his team could have done created something on par with Riot’s recent cinematic.

Every competitive ranked season in League of Legends has been kicked off by the release of a cinematic from Riot Games. These competitive trailers typically showcase playable champions in exciting fight scenes paired with an original song, Season 12’s cinematic being a prime example.

Honestly, we should have been more communicative, which might have helped with some of that feeling and speculation. We do believe that League has a bright future and we are investing in that, but we can do a better job of sharing those plans with you. — League of Legends (@LeagueOfLegends) January 10, 2023

Season 13’s cinematic did not feature any champions from League of Legends, though. The trailer only showed a sweeping view of Summoner’s Rift while a voice-over spoke vaguely about overcoming challenges and failure. Fans were quick to criticize the video, either joking suggesting that it may only be a teaser trailer, or outright referring to the video as Riot Games’ worst cinematic ever.

Fan outrage even managed to gain the attention of Riot Games, which apologized for failing to communicate the scaled-back nature of its recent cinematic. By the time that trailer reached League‘s most popular content creator, Tyler1, fans were already at odds with the cinematic and Riot.

After watching the cinematic, Tyler1 echoed many others’ opinions.

“I mean, this isn’t it. It’s not. So I imagine when ranked drops tomorrow, they’re gonna release the real one,” Tyler1 said. “This is like a prelude, an intro to the actual one for sure.”

After viewers confirmed that Brink of Infinity is the full Season 13 cinematic, Tyler1 asserted that his production team could have even made a better version.

“If we’re being honest, our guy Joe could do this in his bedroom with his eight-monitor setup,” Tyler1 said, continuing to deny reality. “This isn’t it, so I’m not gonna overreact too much.”

After re-watching previous cinematics from previous years, Tyler1 theorized that this lackluster trailer is only part of Riot’s plan to “slide the season’s start under the rug.” Lambasting the trailer and Riot team further, the League of Legends content creator claimed that “it’s not only to the point where people need to be fired, but the game needs to be ended.”